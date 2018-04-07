Alonso warns Liverpool - Champions League job is only half done

Xabi Alonso has warned Liverpool that their job is only half done in the Champions League quarter-finals, despite taking a commanding lead against Manchester City.

Liverpool turned on the style at Anfield on Wednesday to record a stunning 3-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's side – Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane all scoring before half-time.

It was another disappointing defeat for City against Jurgen Klopp's Reds, following their 4-3 Premier League reverse in January, but Alonso has urged caution ahead of Tuesday's return leg.

"They have shown they can beat anyone, the atmosphere was thrilling at Anfield," Alonso told Omnisport.

"The first half was unbelievable, to score three goals against City. The way they play they can be very happy, but it's not done.

"There is still 90 minutes to play at City's stadium and I am sure that they will improve and it's not going to be easy."

Alonso retired from playing at the end of last season and is ready to begin the next stage of his career as a coach, and he would not rule out a future role at Anfield.

"Time will tell, [it is] still early days," he added.

"I'm starting my badges in a few days so this is a long process and I am not in a rush at all but for my sure my link, commitment and passion with Liverpool is obvious.

"I was just recently there and I feel attached with the club."