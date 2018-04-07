Enyimba players have been admonished to maintain a strong group ethic and to do away with all form of distractions ahead of first leg of their Friday night Caf Confederation Cup Playoffs round against Bidvest Wits of South Africa in Johannesburg.

Anyansi warns Enyimba players against distractions versus Bidvest Wits

The chairman of the club, Felix Anyansi Agwu who disclosed this in a statement from the club noted that the People’s Elephant players must concentrate on the assignment at hand and think of what they must do to dislodge their hosts in the initial leg to make the return leg very easy for them in Calabar.

“I told the players to concentrate on what they have come for and push for a good result knowing that what they end up with here will determine if they are to progress to the next round or not,” said Anyansi Agwu.

“They know their duties and they have assured me that they are not going to disappoint themselves and Nigerians knowing that it is our desire for the team to get to the group stage from where anything can happen. The game will no doubt be difficult but we have equipped the players and the technical crew and they know what to do.

“It is a match we must be fully concentrated and try to explore the weaknesses of our opponents. They know they are playing against a formidable team that only managed to lose on penalties in the Caf Champions League before dropping to the Caf Confederation Cup.”

Enyimba who are camped at the Sierra On Main Hotel in Randburg will face the South Africa PSL reigning champions 8pm local time at the Milpark Stadium on Friday.