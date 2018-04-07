Yobe Desert Stars' Itodo Akor is unmoved by his side's 2-0 defeat against Enugu Rangers on Wednesday as he aims to make the best of his goalkeeping career this season.

Itodo Akor sets target with Yobe Desert Stars

Ajani Ibrahim netted twice in the first half before Bright Silas' late second-half effort to condemn Muhammed Babaganaru's men to their seventh defeat of the season at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

And Akor, who has accrued six clean sheets this season, admits disappointment in their loss to the Flying Antelopes but is confident they will bounce back against Go Round.

"When you lose a game, you will definitely not feel happy about it," Akor told Goal.

"It is something that is just obvious, whether I lost to my former team or not, definitely no one loves to lose a match.

"But the game has come and gone. The next thing we have to do as a team is to look forward to our next match against [Go Round] and that I know everyone is planning to win.

"We still have a lot of games to play this season. I've set a target for myself to be among the best [goalkeepers] this season. I have six clean sheets already and am targeting 17."

Despite their Enugu Rangers' loss, Yobe Desert Stars are 11th with 20 points from 15 games and they will battle relegation-haunted Go Round on Sunday.