Rivers United's Stanley Eguma unsatisfied despite win over Heartland

Rivers United head coach Stanley Eguma is not satisfied with his forwards' wastefulness in front of goal despite their Wednesday's 2-0 win over Heartland in Port Harcourt.

After a goalless first half, Emeka Ogbugh and Roland Koffi struck in the second half helped the Pride of Rivers to their first win in four consecutive matches at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

And the gaffer admits his tactical changes inspired their second-half breakthrough, while he demands improved finishing from his strikers in their subsequent games.

“I must say that It was a difficult game for us against Heartland," Eguma told media.

"Heartland came with a game plan and wanted to neutralize our tactical plans. That was why we could not get a goal in the first half. They packed their midfield and their defense was very compact.

“The 3-3-4 formation we played could not work because of our one-point man with Osita [Chikere]. When we discovered, we had to partner him with Ogbugh [Emeka] in the second half and the goals started coming.

“The number of goals we scored got today [Wednesday] did not reflect our dominance and the many chances that we got. We ought to have scored more goals.

"My players were a bit careless in front of the goal. Though it is part of the game, we will still work harder to correct some of those mistakes. I think that we have not gotten to our best and we still need to improve."

The win lifted Rivers United to 10th with 20 points from 15 games, and they would travel to Katsina to face the Chanji Boys on Sunday.