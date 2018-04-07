Kano Pillars coach Ibrahim Musa says he is delighted with his side's 4-0 thrashing of Ifeanyi Ubah in Wednesday's Nigeria topflight encounter.

Ibrahim Musa pleased with Kano Pillars revival after FC Ifeanyi Ubah rout

A sluggish start at the Sani Abacha Stadium saw the Sai Masu Gida Boys failing to find a breakthrough against Ladan Bosso's men with the first half ending in a drab 0-0 stalemate.

After the restart, Junior Lokosa netted twice to increase his goal tally to 14 this season before Nyima Nwagua and Awalu Ali's goals wrapped up the victory.

And the gaffer is pleased with his side's second-half spirited display and is delighted with the huge boost of returning defender Emmanuel Anywanwu from injury.

"I'm happy we won by such a margin against Ifeanyi Ubah," Musa told Goal.

"It was an important match for us because the team had lost some confidence after we could not win in last three games.

"Against Kwara United in Ilorin, we got the first goal but ended up losing the game. We went back to work hard in training and I am happy that we finally had Emmanuel [Anywanwi] back. His return brought us great stability in the defense.

"I thought we started very well against Ifeanyi Ubah but somehow the goals were not just coming despite the chances we created in the first half.

"We tried to control the game in the second half, which we did and we got those goals. I'm very pleased and now looking forward to our next game."

With the win, Kano Pillars are second with 24 points from 15 games and they would be away to Wikki Tourist in their next tie on Sunday.