Huge setback for Kariobangi Sharks ahead of Sony Sugar trip

Karibangi Sharks will have to do with four key players for their away game against Sony Sugar.

Sharks will be seeking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat in the hands of Post Rangers when they take on Sony at the Awendo Green Stadium on sun day.

But William Mulya will be without the services of defender, Pascal Ogweno, Duke Abuya, Francis Manoah and Sven Yidah.

Pascal is out due to the accumulation of cards while Sven, Manoah and Duke will be on the sidelines due to minor injuries suffered during the course of the week.

Karibangi Sharks are currently who are ninth on the log with 12 points while Sony are seven place and same number points behind their weekend opponents. 

