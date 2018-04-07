Gor Mahia ace Meddie Kagere rallies teammates ahead of Supersport tie

Gor Mahia forward, Meddie Kagere is hopeful that his teammates will rise up for the occasion when the Kenyan champions take on Supersport United in the Caf Confederations Cup on Sunday.

K'Ogalo will be aiming at getting maximum points at home, to be in the perfect position of progressing to the group stages.

The Rwandan international appealed to players to show character against the visiting South Africa side.

"We are focused. We know what we want and that is exactly what we are going for.

“We want to make Gor Mahia supporters happy. Remember it is the country we are representing and we have to ensure we do not disappoint.

"Three points is what we are going for, at least we will have something to take to the second leg."

The match will be played at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos starting 3.00 PM.

A VIP ticket will retail at Sh500 with the terraces going for Sh200.