Liverpool’s Salah wins Uefa Champions League Player of the Week award

Mohamed Salah has been announced as Uefa Champions League Player of the Week in the first leg of the quarter-final round.

The 25-year-old put up an impressive showing in Liverpool’s 3-0 thumping of Manchester City at Anfield.

Salah notched the curtain raiser and assisted Sadio Mane for the third goal to help Jurgen Klopp’s men to a comfortable victory over City which has given them an edge ahead of the second leg at the Ethiad Stadium outfit.

The forward got 57% of the votes to beat off competitions from Cristiano Ronaldo [Real Madrid], James Rodriguez [Bayern Munich]inand Gerard Pique [Barcelona].