Indian Women's League 2017-18: Sethu FC enter semis, India Rush pick first point

Sethu FC defeated Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports & Education (IGASE) to become the second team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2017-18 held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya.

In the other result on Friday, India Rush SC finally broke their duck to pick their maiden point of the competition after they held Gokulam Kerala to a goalless draw.





SETHU FC [Indumathi 27’; Sabina Khatun 76', 81'] 3-1 INDIRA GANDHI ASE [Pradeepa Sekar 35’]

With the games beginning on equal footing, Sethu FC began creating chances for themselves and converted one of them in the 27th minute when Indumathi struck home from close range.

The lead was short-lived as Indira Gandhi ASE scored the equaliser in the 35th minute through Pradeepa Sekar, who hit the target once again before half-time but was adjudged off-side on the occasion. The two sides hence went into the break with a goal apiece.

It was begnning to look like anyone's in the second half. Sethu FC goalkeeper Sowmiya N blocked Indumathi's free-kick in the 56th minute, while on the other side IGASE goalkeeeper Priyanka M was lucky to see the ball go wide after she had misjudged a long ball in the 63rd minute.

The southerners evetually regained their lead in the 76th minute with Sabina Khatun finding the back of the net from an acute angle. The Bangladeshi forward extended her side's lead through a curling shot that bulged the net in the 81st minute.

Sethu FC then shut shop against all of IGASE's attempts to get back in the game and picked their fourth consecutive win on the trot after their 5-0 defeat against Kangchup Road Young Physical & Sports Association (KRYHPSA) in their opener.

The win assures Sethu FC, currently second with 12 points from 5 games, a place in the semi-finals before facing Eastern Sporting Union (13) on Sunday to decide who will top the league table.

On the other hand, with 3 points from 5 matches, IGASE have expired their chances of making it to the next round.



INDIA RUSH 0-0 GOKULAM KERALA

India Rush have picked a point too late in the league stage of the competition, courtesy a draw against Gokulam Kerala.

The Keralites dominated the precedings, especially with Ikwaput Fazila forcing rival goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan effect a save within the sixth minute.

Gokulam got their next clear opportunity in the 20th minute when Fazila got the better against an onrushing Chauhan but shot wide from well outside the box, while the latter's counterpart Rumpa Malik was a mere spectator in the opposite end.

Fazila did manage to slot the ball at the back of the net once in the 34th minute, but the referee's whistle was for a foul against the Ugandan forward.

The second half lacked chances created by both sides with Gokulam's best opportunity coming from a 71st minute free-kick from the edge of the box.

As a result of the point, with 4 points from five matches, Gokulam still have hopes for a top four finish in the league stage should they win against KRYHPSA on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at rock bottom with only a point from 5 outings, India Rush can all but play for a win over Rising Student Club on Sunday. A win for the Odisha-based team can possibly help them avoid finishing with the wooden spoon while Rising Student have their play-off spot at stake.



Complete standings:

Pos Team

GP

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Eastern Sp. Union (Q)

5

4

1

0

+6

13

2

Sethu FC (Q)

5

4

0

1

+2

12

3

KRYHPSA

4

2

2

0

+7

8

4

Rising Student Club

5

2

1

2

+3

7

5

Gokulam Kerala

5

2

1

2

-1

4

6

Indira Gandhi ASE (E)

5

1

0

4

-12

3

7

India Rush SC (E)

5

0

1

4

-6

1



After Friday's games



Remaining fixtures:

Date

Match

Time (IST)

April 8

Indira Gandhi ASE vs. KRYHPSA

08:00

April 8

Rising Student vs. India Rush

11:00

April 8

Eastern Union vs. Sethu FC

15:00

April 10

KRYHPSA vs. Gokulam Kerala

08:00

Semi-finals:

April 12

First rank team vs. Fourth rank team

11:00

April 12

Second rank team vs. Third rank team

15:00

Final:

April 14

Winner of SF 1 vs. Winner of SF 2

15:00



