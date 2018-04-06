Hearts of Oak star Cobbinah hits back at Sadick: I deserved Ghana FA Cup award

Ghana FA Cup Player of the Year Winful Cobbinah has responded to Asante Kotoko striker Sadick Adams, who claimed he deserved to win the award instead of the Hearts of Oak midfielder.

The 26-year-old was adjudged the most valuable player at the awards ceremony held in Accra on Thursday, sparking mixed reactions from pundits across the country.

Cobbinah, however, believes nobody else came close to his personal performance last season.

"In the year under review, there is no player whose individual performance can be compared with mine," Cobbinah told Zylofon FM.

"I have heard the complaints from Saddick Adams but in all honesty, he cannot compare his performance to mine. I deserved to win the most valuable player award ahead of him and so he should accept it in good faith," he added.

Cobbinah featured in four games with Hearts during the period, providing two assists as well as picking two Man of the Match awards, while Sadick scored five goals in three games, including a hat-trick in the final, to help Kotoko win the title. He also won a Man of the Match recognition.