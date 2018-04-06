A single KPL match lined up for live coverage

Only one of the eight Kenyan Premier League weekend matches will be live on Television.
Thika United home tie against Sofapaka will be beamed live from the Thika Sub-County stadium on Sunday.
The match will be broadcasted on National Broadcaster, KBC Channel One and pay-per-view platform, Viusasa.
Gor Mahia’s mid-week clash against Wazito on Wednesday will also be aired live on both Viusasa and KTN.
Full Sunday fixtures:
Mathare United versus Tusker FC – Ruaraka – 3.00PM
Thika United versus Sofapaka – Thika – 3.00PM (Live on KBC and ViuSasa)
Vihiga United versus Chemelil – Mumias – 2.00PM
Bandari versus Ulinzi – Mombasa – 3.00PM
Kakamega Homeboyz versus Nakumatt – Bukhungu – 3.00PM
Nzoia Sugar FC vs AFC Leopards – Mumias – 4:15 PM
Sony Sugar FC vs Kariobangi Sharks – Awendo – 2.00 PM
Zoo FC vs Posta Rangers – Kericho – 3.00PM
Wednesday
Gor Mahia vs Wazito FC – Machakos – 2.00PM (Live on KTN and ViuSasa)