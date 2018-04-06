Only one of the eight Kenyan Premier League weekend matches will be live on Television.

A single KPL match lined up for live coverage

Thika United home tie against Sofapaka will be beamed live from the Thika Sub-County stadium on Sunday.

The match will be broadcasted on National Broadcaster, KBC Channel One and pay-per-view platform, Viusasa.

Gor Mahia’s mid-week clash against Wazito on Wednesday will also be aired live on both Viusasa and KTN.

Full Sunday fixtures:

Mathare United versus Tusker FC – Ruaraka – 3.00PM

Thika United versus Sofapaka – Thika – 3.00PM (Live on KBC and ViuSasa)

Vihiga United versus Chemelil – Mumias – 2.00PM

Bandari versus Ulinzi – Mombasa – 3.00PM

Kakamega Homeboyz versus Nakumatt – Bukhungu – 3.00PM

Nzoia Sugar FC vs AFC Leopards – Mumias – 4:15 PM

Sony Sugar FC vs Kariobangi Sharks – Awendo – 2.00 PM

Zoo FC vs Posta Rangers – Kericho – 3.00PM

Wednesday

Gor Mahia vs Wazito FC – Machakos – 2.00PM (Live on KTN and ViuSasa)