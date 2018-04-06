Sredojevic: Augustine Mulenga should play Orlando Pirates' remaining games like they are Caf Champions League finals

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says Augustine Mulenga should play their remaining games like they are Caf Champions League finals.

This was after the Zambia international opened his scoring account for the Soweto giants with a thunderous strike which earned Bucs an important win over Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday night.

Mulenga's 77-minute goal proved to be the winning goal as the Buccaneers recorded a 2-1 win over 10-man Phunya Sele Sele in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) encounter that was played at the Orlando Stadium.

As a result, Pirates maintained their second place on the PSL standings – a point behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

“From Mulenga, I expect that the experience he got from the Caf Champions League (with Zanaco FC), he brings here,” Sredojevic was quoted as saying by IOL.

The Buccaneers, who are looking to win their first PSL title since 2012, have 15 points to play for and look very much on course to win the title.

“We have five matches to go. Let him feel like he is playing in the final of the Caf Champions League in all those matches. Let him enjoy," he continued.

Nicknamed Diego, Mulenga arrived at Bucs in February soon after helping Chipolopolo reach the knockout stages of the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) finals in Morocco.

“The pressure must be on us as coaches, and his responsibility is to express his talent," Sredojevic said about the 2017 Zambian Footballer of the Year.

The Serbian tactician expects Mulenga to do well in the remaining matches of the campaign.

"I expect that he will show so many things (because he has) to prove that he is in the right place where he will do the right things," Sredojevic concluded.

Pirates will travel to the Mbombela Stadium where they are scheduled to face SuperSport United in a league encounter next week Wednesday.