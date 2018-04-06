Gor Mahia defender Godfrey Walusimbi is set to sit out Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup match against SuperSport United due to payments and contractual issues.

Godfrey Walusimbi ruled out of Gor Mahia v SuperSport United clash

The Uganda Cranes defender also missed K’Ogalo’s Caf Champions League return leg match against Esperance of Tunisia in Tunis. Gor Mahia lost the match by a solitary to exit the competition on 1-0 aggregate.

According to the club's Organising Secretary Judith Nyangi, talks with Walusimbi are ongoing to resolve the standoff.

“Based on how I have talked to him during trainings, I think he (Walusimbi) will miss the next match though we are working on his issues and will get a solution,” Nyangi told Vuvuzela.

It could be a big blow for the Kenyan champions, who will be seeking to make a mark in continental stage when they host the South African side in the first leg at Machakos Stadium.

The match will kick-off at 3pm with tickets going for Sh500 (VIP) and Sh200 for terraces.