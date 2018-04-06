Gor Mahia has warned Kakamega Homeboyz that they will be in serious breach of the law should they terminate the contract of John ‘Softie’ Ndirangu.

Gor Mahia hits back at Kakamega Homeboyz over John Ndirangu

Homeboyz ‘wrote’ to Gor Mahia early this week demanding that the defending champions take back their player, whom they accused of skipping the team’s training sessions for the last three months.

Ndirangu was loaned out to Homeboyz for the entire 2018 season though the talented midfielder has struggled to settle down in Western Kenya forcing the club to consider terminating his loan spell.

But Gor Mahia CEO, Lordvic Oduda has denied receiving any letter from Homeboyz and instead, advised the club to take disciplinary action against the player instead, of terminating his contract.

“I have not received any letter in my capacity as the CEO of Gor Mahia,” Aduda told Goal.

“The player was loaned out for a whole season. You cannot terminate the contract mid-season when the window is closed. You cannot bend the rules.”

Gor Mahia are currently second on the log with 19 points after seven games, having played two less than leaders Mathare United.