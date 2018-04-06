Manchester United legend Cantona predicts African World Cup victory

Former Manchester United icon Eric Cantona believes an African team will win the World Cup in the near future.

Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia have qualified for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Cantona is currently filming a documentary in Senegal, and believes that the trophy will soon come to the continent, as teams continue to progress on the international stage.

"If you find interviews that I gave twenty years ago, I explain that an African team will win in the near future the World Cup," he told Le Monde Afrique.

"Today, the best are reaching the quarter-finals, but I still say that an African team will soon win the World Cup."

Cantona believes that the prevalence of street football in Africa will stand players in good stead as they develop their skills at a young age.

"I am fascinated. I find it so beautiful to see children and adults playing football, like in Senegal, it's amazing!

"In France, we no longer see matches in the streets. When I was a kid, we had five workouts a week, we played everywhere, at school, at home, in the street, in the playgrounds.

"I find it a pity because the street football, played without constraints, with all of the freedom, is very important. It develops creativity and that's why an African team will win the World Cup soon."

Cameroon, Ghana and Senegal have all reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup. No African team has yet made the last four.