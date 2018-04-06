Posta Rangers will be squaring it out against Zoo Kericho in the Kenyan Premier League this weekend.

Posta Rangers coach Sammy Omollo wary of Zoo Kericho threat

The mailmen have started the season on a low note but not as bad as the tea farmers, who are struggling to rediscover their 2017 form.

Rangers coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo says his team should be cautious ahead of the tie. "Zoo is like a wounded Leopard, dangerous and unpredictable. We have to ensure we do not fall in their trap and end up suffering.

"This is a tough game, we need points and they also desperately need points meaning it is not going to be easy on either side.

"However, we have prepared well, and if we execute our tactics as planned, I am sure we will get something," Omollo told Goal.

Zoo are currently bottom of the table with four points after a win, draw and six defeats in their last eight matches.