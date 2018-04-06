As they continue to push for silverware, Kaizer Chiefs supporters have become impatient after suffering almost three painful years with no silverware for their club.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala reveals message from fans

The Amakhosi faithful have even expressed their frustrations to one of the club’s most senior players in an aim to send a clear message in as far as their trophy demands are concerned.

According to one of the club’s most influential players, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Chiefs fans always tell him that they want trophies whenever he crosses paths with them.

Chiefs are mathematically in the Premier Soccer League race, but their chances solely depend on how the top two teams, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, perform as the PSL business draws to a close.

Chiefs sit third on the table with 39 points and have 15 points to play for, while the Buccaneers are second on the log (45 points from 25 games) and the Brazilians lead with 46 from 25 league games.

Should the top two sides falter in their next three matches and Chiefs do well, the log table could take a dramatic turn and that will give Steve Komphela’s men a chance to steal the title.

On the other hand, the Soweto giants have a wonderful opportunity to claim the Nedbank Cup trophy as they are in the semi-finals and will meet Free State Stars whom they defeated 1-0 in the league on Wednesday night.

“I think their message is clear and simple – ‘We want trophies. We want to win games‚ and just put smiles on our faces and at least win us one [trophy] this season’," revealed Tshabalala.

“The most important thing is to win. Sometimes it will come easy‚ other times‚ like against Free State Stars‚ you have to grind and you get that chance in the 94th minute and win‚” said the former Ea Lla Koto player.

“I think there were times in 2012/13 and 2015/14 (Chiefs' league and cup double-winning seasons) where we won the league and were winning games 1-0‚ 2-1,” said the 33-year-old.

“Now that it’s the final hurdle it’s tough. There are teams fighting to be in the top three‚ fighting for league honours‚ others for the top eight or to avoid relegation,” he continued.

“So it’s tough. So we’ll take any win,” concluded Shabba.

The Naturena-based side will now meet Chippa United in the league on Saturday at the FNB Stadium.