Chelsea are facing up to the prospect of Europa League football next season after a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham, who won at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 1990, with another London derby to come against West Ham United.

Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs West Ham

West Ham are desperately battling for survival under David Moyes and will hope to upset a wounded Chelsea side, after they won 3-0 at home to Southampton last weekend.

Chelsea need to improve their form ahead of an FA Cup semi-final against Southampton, but may be lacking confidence going into another derby encounter.

Thibaut Courtois is once again a doubt for Sunday's game as he suffers with a hamstring injury, with Willy Caballero having played in goal in recent weeks.

Antonio Conte confirmed the injuries of Pedro and Davide Zappacosta on Sunday, as they both missed out against Spurs. Pedro has a "physical problem" and Zappacosta was left out to recover from a long standing "tendon" problem.

David Luiz is out for two more weeks with a knee injury, while Ross Barkley is likely to continue with the under-23s, as he aims to return to first team action after a spate of injuries.

Danny Drinkwater returned to the bench against Tottenham, but Ethan Ampadu is out for the season after fracturing his ankle in the UEFA Youth League victory over Real Madrid. Callum Hudson-Odoi had a slight knock despite coming off the bench against Tottenham, but he is expected to recover.

Alvaro Morata has avoided a two-match ban for accruing yellow cards already as he would have needed 10 by the 32nd game for it to apply. Morata is on eight domestic yellow cards which is the highest in the squad.

Chelsea potential starting line-up

Conte will likely continue using his strongest line-up but the recent defeat might give him some food for thought.

Alvaro Morata has two goals in his last two games and he will likely continue to lead the line. Eden Hazard and Willian seem almost certain to start alongside him.

Gary Cahill has lost his place in the starting line-up to Antonio Rudiger, as Chelsea have established their 3-4-3 formation.

Caballero has performed well in Courtois's absence but the Belgium number one will likely start, if he is fit again.

West Ham team news

Michail Antonio's hamstring injury was the latest to hit West Ham, who won at the weekend, despite their increasing injury crisis.

Andy Carroll hasn't played since January as he suffers with an ankle problem. Javier Hernandez and Manuel Lanzini are targeting a return from illness and a knee injury respectively to face Chelsea, after being left out at the weekend.

Winston Reid is also out with a knee injury, while James Collins is doubtful with a hamstring problem. Pedro Obiang could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, taking the club's injury concerns to seven members of their first team squad.

TV channel & kick-off time

The match takes place at 16:30 GMT on Sunday and it will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports.

Best Opta match facts