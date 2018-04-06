Esse Akida missing from Harambee Starlets traveling squad to Uganda

Harambee Starlets forward, Esse Akida has been dropped from the traveling squad that will take on Uganda in the second round of Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifier.

The National Women's football team jetted out to Entebbe ahead of Sunday return leg slated to take place in Kampala, Uganda.

Akida started in Kenya’s 1-0 win over Crested Cranes last Wednesday but is conspicuously missing from the traveling unit released by Football Kenya Federation on Friday.

Akida also missed Starlets friendly match against Zambia last week due to injury but was recalled back to the squad for the Ugandan match.

Kenyan scorer, Lilian Adera has been named in the traveling squad alongside Neddy Atieno and Corazon Aquino.

Starlets will be hoping to leverage the one goal advantage when they face off with hosts Uganda on Sunday.

The aggregate winner of the match is set to face Equatorial Guinea in the second and final qualifying round.

Goalkeepers: Paoline Atieno, Brenda Achieng, Maureen Shimuli; Defenders: Wendy Achieng, Dorcas Sikobe, Dorris Anyango, Elizabeth Ambogo, Lilian Adera; Midfielders: Cheris Avilia, Carolyne Kiget, Sheryl Angachi, Corazone Aquino, Carolyne Anyango, Pauline Musungu; Attackers: Mwanahalima Adam, Juliet Auma, Mercy Achieng, Phoebe Owiti, Neddy Atieno, Cynthia Shilwatso.