Having failed to make their way into the Caf Champions League group stages on a number of occasions, Bidvest Wits have a second bite of the cherry.

Bidvest Wits – Enyimba Preview: Students and Enyimba battle for place in Caf Confed Cup group stages

The South African Premier Soccer League champions have the opportunity to make a name in continental club football when they host Nigerian side, Enyimba International on Friday night.

It also Gavin Hunt's chance to improve his CV, especially on the African continent where is yet to crack it.

Having led the Clever Boys in the Caf Champions League preliminary stage against Mauritian side, Pamplemousses, he managed to scrape past through with a 3-0 aggregate win.

As they welcome the Nigerian Premier Football League giants, the Students will hope to use their home advantage on Friday night and ensure they are through to the group stages.

Apart from their disappointing start in the Caf Champions League, the Telkom Knockout Cup champions will be boosted by their 2-1 win over Maritzburg United in their PSL campaign in midweek.

Looking at the visitors, they are the two-time African champions and Super Cup winners and they will come with an aim to upset the hosts and hope to wrap up the clash at home in the next two weeks.

Although they made their first appearance in the Caf Confederation Cup, they could not go beyond the Round of 16 in 2010.

However, ahead of this encounter, manager Paul Aigbogun led his charges to a comfortable 2-0 win over MFM in the NPFL on Wednesday.

In their Caf Confederation Cup first round assignments, the Nigerians beat Energie FC via a 5-2 aggregate scoreline and will not be visiting South Africa for the first time.

Back in 2016, they met eventual champions, Mamelodi Sundowns in the group stages as they bagged a 3-1 win at home, but lost 2-1 in Tshwane.

The first encounter between the two clubs will be staged at the Bidvest Stadium in Braamfontein at 20:00 and the second leg will be played on April 17 in Nigeria.