Ibrahimovic eyes 'good ending' to Hollywood blockbuster after 'crazy start' to LA Galaxy movie

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is hoping for a “good ending” to a Hollywood movie which has enjoyed a “crazy start” with the LA Galaxy.

The 36-year-old frontman has traded in life at Manchester United for that in MLS as he seeks to write another exciting chapter in an iconic career.

He has already made a stunning impact in new surroundings, with a brace on debut – which included a dipping volley from 35 yards out – seeing him inspire a derby victory over Los Angeles FC.

Ibrahimovic has set the bar high early on and is aware that he must now deliver on lofty expectations if his American adventure is to be considered a success.

The enigmatic Swedish striker told Sky Sports: "Every movie has a good start; hopefully it has a good ending also.

"It has been a crazy start, playing the first game and scoring two goals - expectations are very high.

"I demanded a lot from myself, I put a lot of pressure on myself because every time I play I want to perform. I want to do what I know I can do.

"It will take time to adapt to everything but I'm just happy I'm playing football after my injury. I appreciate every time I put on my boots."

Having embraced the Hollywood movie narrative, Ibrahimovic would appear to be casting himself in a ‘Rocky’ role.

Quizzed as to who would play him on the silver screen, the legendary forward said: "Probably somebody like [Sylvester] Stallone."

While his focus is now locked on delivering knockout blows in Major League Soccer, Ibrahimovic is still keeping a close eye on events in Europe.

Former employers United are set to take in a Manchester derby date with noisy neighbours City on Saturday, with Jose Mourinho’s side seeking to delay a Premier League title party at the Etihad Stadium.

"I think they are pumped,” Ibrahimovic said of the Red Devils.

“They are looking forward to a game like that because obviously City are ahead by many points and the rest of the league is not playing for the Premier League trophy.

"They are playing for the Champions League and the places behind City so someone will want to give them a little shake like Liverpool did the other day.

"I know the coach very well. He is very motivated for these kind of games and I'm pretty sure he doesn't want them to become champions against him. He'll make sure of that."