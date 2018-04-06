On form AFC Leopards forward Ezekiel Odera is a doubt for Sunday’s Kenyan Premier League match against Nzoia Sugar.

AFC Leopards ace Ezekiel Odera doubtful for Nzoia Sugar clash

AFC Leopards will travel to Nzoia seeking to bounce back from a heavy 4-2 defeat to Tusker last weekend, but without dependable Odera who has scored in five goals to Ingwe this campaign.

Odera was stretched off after sustaining a grass burn in the match against Tusker and the wound may not dry up in time for the Sunday’s clash.

“I have a big grass burn but it’s drying up and I still don’t know if I’ll play in the coming game,” Odera told Goal.

Odera’s has been in scintillation form this season, scoring crucial goals that aided Igwe to move second on the log despite losing his mother last March.

Odera who has set a target of at least 10 goals, has attributed his new found form to the pressure being put on players by Ingwe fans.

“There is pressure to perform at AFC Leopards. You have no option but to deliver because expectations are so high,” said the fan favourite Odera.