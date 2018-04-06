For the second time this season, individual Absa Premiership monthly awards winners came from one club as Milutin Sredojevic, Musa Nyatama and Justin Shonga all from Orlando Pirates, were crowned the coach, player and goal of the month winners respectively.

Orlando Pirates dominate PSL monthly awards

The judges were impressed by his discipline and calmness in tough situations as well as the strong combination and partnership he has built with his technical team that has seen the club produce great results.

In winning the award, Sredojevic beat off other impressive contenders in Maritzburg United’s Fadlu Davis and Luc Eymael of Free State Stars.

Nyatama meanwhile, capped off a great month of winning back to back Man of the Match awards by being rewarded as the best player in the Absa Premiership for March.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder was praised for his creativity in the centre of the park for Pirates, his ability to play penetrative passes and how he attacks and defends in aplomb.

The judges also noted his contribution through assists in key victories over Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows during the period.

Nyatama beat teammates Thembinkosi Lorch and Luvuyo Memela as well as Siphesihle Ndlovu of Maritzburg United to the award.

The Players and Coach of the Month awards were selected by a panel of judges made up of members of the broadcast media and football analysts.

In the Goal of the Month category, the Buccanners forward Shonga, saw his stunning long range goal against Chippa United in February emerge as the one with the most votes in the Absa Premiership Goal of the Month competition voted for by football fans.

The Zambian wins the sixth Goal of the Month award of the 2017/18 season following Polokwane City teammates’ Rodney Ramagalela and Ndivuwo Ravhuhali’s successes earlier in the season, Hlompho Kekana in November, Tiyani Mabunda for December and Leonardo Castro in January, in the Absa Premiership’s exciting monthly recognition awards for the best goal of the month that were introduced last season.

The winning monthly goal was chosen as the best from the online votes by football supporters and the general public, who picked their favourite goal through the Premier Soccer League website, www.PSL.co.za.

Proud sponsors of the Absa Premiership, Absa, continue to reward football supporters that voted for the winning goal in April with the jersey of their favourite PSL club. The winning fan was chosen in a random draw after voting for their favourite goal.

Each of the goals selected during the monthly voting will go towards the list of goals that will be voted for the Absa-lutely Goal of the Season at the end of the season.

Judging panel for Player and Coach of the Month: Farouk Khan (convenor), Phumudzo Manenzhe, Phyllius Ntwanambi, William Shongwe, Iron Ntiwane, Thabo Kofa, Arnold Rankoko.