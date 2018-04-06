Sone Aluko’s stunning winner against Queens Park Rangers on Friday has been nominated for English Championship Goal of the Month award for March.

Sone Aluko’s stunning solo gets Goal of the Month nomination

The winger’s goal in the 13th minute propelled 10-man Reading over their visitors, and it handed them their first maximum points after 10 games.

The 29-year-old left his marker, Jake Bidwell chasing a clean pair of heels, after showing an amazing turn of pace near the halfway line before cutting in from the right to rifle an effort into the top corner from around 20 yards.