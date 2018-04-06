Wanderers' RBB fans to boycott A-League

Western Sydney and Brisbane are treating Saturday's crunch A-League clash as a final, but the Wanderers' controversial supporters' group has decided to boycott this season's remaining games.

The Red and Black Bloc (RBB) has ongoing issues with the club and FFA. On Friday, the RBB posted on its Facebook page that its fans would not attend any more games this campaign.

The action couldn't come at a worse time for the Wanderers, who need all their fans to generate atmosphere at the cavernous ANZ Stadium for a must-win match.

Entering the second-last round, just two points separate the sixth-placed Roar from the seventh-placed Wanderers.

The Roar are unbeaten in four games and have lost only one of their past seven away fixtures.

The Wanderers are coming off back-to-back losses in Melbourne.

"We've just got to have a stoic mindset and go out there and worry about ourselves," Wanderers defender Brendan Hamill said.

"Hopefully, the problems that are on the table with all the parties are solved ASAP because we know what the RBB bring to the club, bring to the league, bring to football.

"They are such a positive and vibrant force that we need them so, hopefully, things can be resolved."

Wanderers Spanish coach Josep Gombau said he hadn't experienced such a situation before and urged the fans to rally behind the team.

"We need to be united as a team and we also need all the help from the supporters that come tomorrow when we play at home and bring also extra power," Gombau said.

"Tomorrow, it's the start of the finals for us."

Even before news of the RBB boycott broke, Roar coach John Aloisi suggested playing at ANZ Stadium diminished the Wanderers' home advantage.

"We're quite confident playing there. We played there once before this season and we beat the Wanderers down there," Aloisi said.

"Probably for them, it's not really a home stadium so they don't get that 12th man with the atmosphere they used to at Pirtek (Stadium), but we still have to be ready for a tough game.

"For the last two months, all of our games have been like finals and we're prepared for this one and we know it's going to be a big one because they are desperate as well."

Hamill hoped the Wanderers' youthfulness would enable them to overpower an experienced Roar outfit.

"We're not used to being in this position as a club. We're used to battling for the top two in the small history the club has had," Hamill said.

Gombau will likely go with Jack Clisby than less-experienced youngster Tass Mourdoukoutas to replace suspended defensive linchpin Michael Thwaite.

Former Socceroo star Brett Holman is back in the Roar squad.