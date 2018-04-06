ISL: NorthEast United rope in defender Gurwinder Singh

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit NorthEast United have completed the signing of central defender Gurwinder Singh ahead of the next season, Goal can confirm.

The 31-year-old had been playing for Kolkata-based East Bengal in the recently concluded I-League campaign and will shift bases to Guwahati now.

Gurwinder made just the three appearances for Khalid Jamil's team in the league this season but the Highlanders will bank on his previous ISL experiences. Gurwinder played three seasons of ISL football for Kerala Blasters in the past and was a regular fixture in the inaugural season of the league when the team from Kerala reached the final.

The Jalandhar-born player will hope to shore up the defence of the Guwahati-based outfit in the upcoming season of the ISL as they look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign where they finished bottom of the league.