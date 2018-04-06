Former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou may now find himself in Japan coaching Yokohama F. Marinos but he's still keeping a watchful eye over the Australian team he left in dramatic fashion.

Ange Postecoglou backs Bert van Marwijk to get Socceroos out of World Cup group

After sealing the Socceroos spot at the World Cup with a play-off win over Honduras, Postecoglou stepped down after intense speculation suggesting he would.

While criticised for his playing style which almost saw Australia miss out on Russia, the former Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory coach's passion for the national team was unquestionable.

A passion that is still clearly quite strong with Postecoglou tuning in for new coach Bert van Marwijk's first games in charge via recent friendlies against Norway and Colombia.

"I still have a strong interest in how the team goes," Postecoglou told SEN's Whateley program midweek.

"A disappointing first result and ok second result against a strong Colombian team.

"I think Bert van Marwijk's got a pretty clear directive there that they've got to get out of that group stage, that's the first thing and everything is measured against that.

"Which means there's no point delving too deep into performances, style or manner, it's just about looking at a scoreboard at the end of the day and that's the measure of success."

Appointed on a short-term basis with Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold set to take over after the World Cup, van Marwijk led the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final where they eventually lost to Spain.

Though only given a few months to put his squad and style of play together, Postecoglou backed the Dutchman when asked if van Marwijk can get the Socceroos out of a difficult World Cup group that includes France, Denmark and Peru.

"I think he can, especially with this group of players," he said.

"I think with Australian players in general you can because it's in our nature that irrespective we're up for a battle, up for a fight and we'll back ourselves against anyone.

"There's no reason why he shouldn't.

"He can certainly get us out of the group and for many that'll be the satisfaction they need that we're progressing."

A coach that has always stressed the importance of more than simply results, Postecoglou certainly isn't sold on this attitude in another sign of why he had to step down.

"It doesn't fulfill me," he said.

"The direction post me shows that I probably was a minority in terms of where I saw it headed.

"This is I guess a little bit of derail from any long term direction or strategy...a small sugar hit which in today's world we seem to appreciate more than anything else."