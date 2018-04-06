World Cup: Socceroos, Matildas Nike kits unveiled to mix reviews

They might still be green and gold, but the kits to be worn by the Matildas at the upcoming Asian Cup and the Socceroos at the 2018 World Cup in Russia have inevitably divided opinion.

Officially launched by Nike on April 5, a predominantly yellow home kit boasts sleeves splattered with green wavy to lines to represent the sea of green and gold Mark Viduka spoke of after Australia qualified for the 2006 World Cup on home soil.

The dark green away jersey meanwhile is defined by a slim diagonal dash of fluorescent yellow.

Both kits have shorts that match the jersey’s respective predominate colour schemes with socks split appropriately in either green and gold.

A star is also prominent on the back of both kits situated near the top of the spine.

Though the home jersey played it quite safely, the pattern on the sleeves inevitably stands out and has left people divided.

The away kit meanwhile has been criticised for its dark green colour scheme but again some seem to like it.

While the playing kits might have divided opinion, the training kits designed in a retro style have won people over.

And yes, that does appear to be Daniel Arzani lurking in the background with the young midfielder with an Iranian background itching for a call up from coach Bert van Marwijk.

The playing jerseys will be worn first by the Matildas at the Asian Cup in Jordan on Sunday morning (AEDT) with the kits retailing at $120 for adults and $100 for kids.

