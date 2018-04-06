Enugu Rangers head coach Gbenga Ogunbote is happy to see his side recapture their scoring form in Wednesday's victory over Yobe Desert Stars at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Gbenga Ogunbote proud of Enugu Rangers' progress after Yobe Desert Stars win

A first-half brace from Ajani Ibrahim and a second-half strike from Bright Silas helped the Flying Antelopes to a 3-0 win as they consigned the visitors to their seventh defeat of the season.

And the veteran tactician, who was impressed with his side's spirited show, feels they were more clinical than their visitors and is hopeful his strikers can sustain their scoring form.

"I'm really pleased and proud of the performance of my players," Ogunbote told Goal.

"We've shown great improvement. We created many chances during the game and did well to score three goals. That's the highest we've managed this season.

"Though I felt that Yobe Desert played well and also created some chances, I think that we were more clinical in the front of goal. That alone is a great joy for me.

"I am happy that we controlled the game and my finishers are doing better. We must not relax at all. It is important we continue to improve in other to pick more points.

"We must keep our scoring form and do more defensively if we hope to challenge for anything this season. We need to work harder to achieve the impossible."