We were disciplined against Abia Warriors, says Lobi Stars' Umar Zango

Lobi Stars secured a 1-1 draw against Abia Warriors in Wednesday's encounter on Sunday and defender Umar Zango has attributed the feat to their tactical discipline in Umuahia.

Ndifreke Effiong's strike in the first minute put the hosts in front but Zango's effort from a 40-yard freekick in the 69th minute rescued the 10-man visitors from defeat.

And the former Kano Pillars man is pleased to help the Pride of Benue to a vital away draw and has praised his teammates' resilience despite they were reduced to 10 early in the second half.

"It was a thing of joy for me to get the goal that gave a draw," Zango told Goal.

"I've been scoring freekicks before now and It was just my lucky day to find myself in a good place and the space to score.

"As the league leaders, we wanted to show that we deserved to be up there and also fight to remain. It was a tug of war but we had to show a strong determination to pick something here.

"We knew we would not have it easy because they are a good side. But after we had one of us [Chinda Kaka] was sent off, we had to remain strong in our hopes to get something.

"And when we got the equalizing goal, I knew we had a chance and we were disciplined to defend it. It was a good result and we definitely keep us on top for now."

The draw in Umuahia saw Lobi Stars maintain their three-point lead on top of the Nigeria Professional Football League log with 27 points from 15 games this season.