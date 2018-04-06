Abia Warriors’ leading scorer, Samson Obi has admitted that it was hard for them to believe that they could only settle for a 1-1 home draw against Lobi Stars in a game they could have sealed off had they been more clinical.

Abia Warriors’ Obi still unsettled by Lobi Stars’ draw

The Warriors had a dream start in Umuahia scoring less than a minute through Ndifreke Efiiong but when they thought they had the maximum points in their kitty, Ekoi fumbled with over 40 yards free kick which went past him for the Pride of Benue equaliser, and Obi who was also in the thick of action reckoned that their goalkeeper ought to have prevented the ball from going in.

“It was a bitter pill to swallow because we came into this match full of optimism that we can seal the three points and improve our spot in the league table,” Obi told Goal.

“We went into the game with that optimism and got an early goal. We were still doing everything possible to add to the goal tally when we got the shock of our lives through the equalizing goal which we thought was preventable.

“It was a mistake from our goalkeeper and before we could realize it, time was gone and we were unable to claim the maximum points. We need to learn a lot from this disappointing result and strive to do our best to kill off our games especially when we are having a slender lead."