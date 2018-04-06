Kwara United midfielder Aminu Abdulkadir has praised his mates' fighting spirit after they secured a 2-2 draw against Sunshine Stars in Wednesday's encounter at the Akure Sports Complex.

Aminu Abdulkadir hails Kwara United's fighting spirit in away draw

Stephen Alfred's opener plus Chinedu Sunday's second-half equaliser helped Abubakar Bala's men cancel Stephen Emmanuel's brace for the Owena Whales as they escaped defeat in Akure.

"I want to salute the determination and fighting spirit of my teammates," Abdulkadir told Goal.

"I'm happy with how we played together as a unit and fought for each other. Though they [Sunshine Stars] were leading us in the second half, we did not relent but fought back.

"Our efforts as a team gave us the away draw. In the beginning, I never thought we could get a draw but the energy we put was the secret. It's a good result for us and a great step forward too.

"This is an important result and sign of progress for us. It also showed we can get the result either at home or away if we fight hard.

"We've got to look beyond the result and continue to work hard so as to get out of our current position. I believe the draw will give us a lot of confidence ahead of our next game."

With the draw, rock-bottom Kwara United are two-point away from safety with 15 points from 14 games and they would face Enyimba in their next encounter.