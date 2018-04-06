Shanghai Shenhua striker Obafemi Martins has left his China base for England to treat his injury.

Crooked Obafemi Martins returns to England for surgery

The 33-year-old is set to spend about seven months on the sidelines after suffering a torn hamstring in his right knee in Tuesday’s Asian Champions League encounter against Kashima Antlers.

And it has been confirmed that the marksman will be having surgery in the country where he once plied his trade, turning out for Newcastle United and Birmingham City.

Martins was replaced in the 22nd minute as his side bowed out of the elite continental tournament after a 2-2 stalemate at the Hongkou Stadium.



Martins is flying to UK for surgery today. Be well soon. pic.twitter.com/JA85FL6eNa — Shanghai Shenhua FC (@shanghaishenhua) April 5, 2018

So far this term, the former Seattle Sounders striker has notched three goals in a league outing for Winju Ju's side who are placed sixth in the Chinese Super League.