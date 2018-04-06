News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Glory beat out-of-form Jets in A-League
Glory beat out-of-form Jets in A-League

Akwa United arrive Sudan for Caf Confederation Cup clash versus Al-Hilal

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Akwa United arrived in Sudan on Thursday for their Caf Confederation Cup group stage playoff first leg clash with Al-Hilal on Sunday.

Akwa United arrive Sudan for Caf Confederation Cup clash versus Al-Hilal

Akwa United arrive Sudan for Caf Confederation Cup clash versus Al-Hilal

A 19-man squad were led by coach Abdu Maikaba out of Lagos on Wednesday afternoon as they are hopeful of securing play-off spot in the Caf inter-club competition.


The Promise Keepers had edged past Hawks of Gambia and Al-Ittihad of Libya in the first and second round of the competition to reach this stage. 

Before their trip, first-half strikes from Martins Usule and Destiny Ashadi saw the Uyo-based side suffered their fourth league defeat this season at Katsina United.


Despite their recent slip, Maikaba's side would aim to put up a good display enough to secure a positive first-leg advantage at the Al-Hilal Stadium on Sunday.

  

Back To Top