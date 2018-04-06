Akwa United arrive Sudan for Caf Confederation Cup clash versus Al-Hilal

Akwa United arrived in Sudan on Thursday for their Caf Confederation Cup group stage playoff first leg clash with Al-Hilal on Sunday.

A 19-man squad were led by coach Abdu Maikaba out of Lagos on Wednesday afternoon as they are hopeful of securing play-off spot in the Caf inter-club competition.



Team Akwa United on board Ethiopian Airline to Ethiopia from where they will catch a connecting flight to Sudan for the 1st leg of the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs against Al-Hilal. The match comes up on Sunday#CAFCC2018#Lordhavemercy — Akwa United FC (@AkwaUnited_fc) April 4, 2018

The Promise Keepers had edged past Hawks of Gambia and Al-Ittihad of Libya in the first and second round of the competition to reach this stage.

Before their trip, first-half strikes from Martins Usule and Destiny Ashadi saw the Uyo-based side suffered their fourth league defeat this season at Katsina United.

Despite their recent slip, Maikaba's side would aim to put up a good display enough to secure a positive first-leg advantage at the Al-Hilal Stadium on Sunday.

