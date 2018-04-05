Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka has revealed his frustrations after spending months on the sidelines due to an ankle injury which he sustained in February this year.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka reveals injury frustrations

The former Ajax Cape Town midfielder was speaking to the media on Thursday after Amakhosi bagged a 1-0 win over Free State Stars on Wednesday night in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Maluleka’s return comes as a huge boost for the Soweto giants as they hope to keep challenging for the PSL and the Nedbank Cup trophies.

Steve Komphela's men are preparing to welcome Chippa United in the PSL this Saturday, and the former SuperSport United campaigner spoke of his frustrations as he watched his teammates from the stands.

However, he said his return has brought relief and that injuries are part of the game as he is now ready to don the Amakhosi jersey once again.

The 29-year-old will hope to fight for a starting berth and partner up with the likes of Willard Katsande and Wiseman Meyiwa in the heart of the midfield.

“I got injured and came back when I was not completely healed and I hurt myself again,” said Maluleka.

“It is a bit of both because I was playing a very important role for the team partnering (Willard) Katsande, but (Wiseman) Meyiwa has come on and done very well as well,” he added.

“Injuries will always be there. It was heart breaking to get injured after I had started this season so well and doing well for the team," he explained.

“But I only have so much control over injuries. It is over now and I am back in full training and I am available for team selection and excited that I can get involved in the last five games," he noted.

“It was heart breaking because you always feel that maybe you could have made a difference and helped the guys,” he concluded.

Amakhosi are set to welcome the Chilli Boys who lost 2-0 to log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Sitting at number three with 39 points from 25 matches, Komphela will want to add more woes to the Port Elizabeth-based outfit. The match will be staged at FNB Stadium at 15:00.