Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi unperturbed with the 'leaking' defence

Mathare United coach, Francis Kimanzi is not concerned by the number of goals his side concedes as long as he picks maximum points at the end of the day.

The ‘Slum Boys’ suffered their biggest defeat of the season in the hands of AFC Leopards in a 4-3 on March 10th, a result that leaves Mathare with 12 goals so far conceded after nine matches in the 2018 Kenyan Premier League campaign.

With a ratio of 1.3 goals conceded per game against 1.9 goals scored per single match, Kimazi, whose side sits top of the log with 20 points, doesn’t see the need to tighten his backline.

“I am not concerned about conceding (goals). If I can concede four and score five then that is a fair result because I get the three points," Kimanzi told the club official website.

“If we create ten chances and score three I think that is good enough. You can’t say every chance created has to be converted. This is a league and not a knockout competition. If you have three points and one or two goals you should be satisfied.”

Kimanzi hailed his charges for the spectacular attacking display in the 3-2 win over Nakumatt in a Round 9 league match played at the Ruaraka Grounds on Wednesday.

“I think it was a tricky one. It is difficult to psyche players against an opponent who has nothing to lose. I am very happy we got three points. We are gradually getting there,” offered Kimanzi.

“You have to be very happy when you see something that you are familiar with is working. I see some connecting passes, some offensive play and eventually some goals. That is good," he added.

Cliff Nyakeya, Francis Omondi and Clifford Alwanga all scored in the tightly contested encounter against the struggling hosts who had a lengthy pre-match meeting before they took to the pitch demanding for unpaid dues.