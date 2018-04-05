Man City find 'perfect match' with Tinder after Liverpool humbling

Manchester City's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday was far from their "perfect match", but they claim to have found it in a commercial partnership with Tinder.

The popular dating app has joined forces with City and the pair shouted about their new relationship from above the rooftops with a branded blimp taking to the Manchester skies on Thursday.

City Football Group's chief commercial officer Tom Glick said in a statement: "Tinder is a huge global platform which, just like football, is bringing millions of people together every day all around the world.

"Football is all about a community of fans, sharing moments, emotions and passion for the sport they love.

"Together with Tinder, we have a great opportunity to explore how we can combine Tinder's significant appeal and reach with our global audience to create even more relationships in a new, fun and creative way.

"We believe this will be a perfect match for Tinder and for City."

Pep Guardiola will be hoping City can swipe their Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat right out of their minds and claim the Premier League title by defeating arch-rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

One victory is all that they require in order to get over that particular line, and derby day would be a great occasion on which to spread some love through the blue half of the city.

If they can get the top-flight crown wrapped up this weekend, then City will be freed to give their full attention to the return date of their continental clash with Liverpool which is going to require some turnaround in order to progress.