What Gor Mahia fans will pay for Caf Confed match

Gor Mahia fans will have part with Sh500 in gate charges for the Caf Confederation Cup match against SuperSport United.

The South Africa side are expected to touch down at the JKIA on Friday at 3.05 PM ready for the Sunday’s first leg playoff clash.

The match will be staged at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos with the kickoff time set at 3.00 PM.

According to Gor Mahia CEO, Lordvic Aduda, a VIP ticket will retail at Sh500 with the terraces going for Sh200.

The return leg will take place on April 17 in South Africa with the aggregate winner sailing through to the money bracket.