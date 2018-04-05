Mohamed Salah on the verge of English Premier League award hat-trick

Mohamed Salah has been nominated for English Premier League Player of the Month award for March.

Mohamed Salah on the verge English Premier League award hat-trick

The attacker has already won the individual accolade twice this season, in November and December. For a hat-trick of the monthly award, he has to do battle with five other outstanding players.

Salah made four league appearances for the Anfield outfit during March, scoring six goals including a haul of four in a 5-0 humiliation of Watford before the international break.

The feat was sandwiched by a strike against Newcastle United and last week's late winner against Crystal Palace.