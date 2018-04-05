Mohamed Salah on the verge of English Premier League award hat-trick

Mohamed Salah has been nominated for English Premier League Player of the Month award for March.
The attacker has already won the individual accolade twice this season, in November and December. For a hat-trick of the monthly award, he has to do battle with five other outstanding players.
Salah made four league appearances for the Anfield outfit during March, scoring six goals including a haul of four in a 5-0 humiliation of Watford before the international break.
The feat was sandwiched by a strike against Newcastle United and last week's late winner against Crystal Palace.
