Masoud Juma kicks off Absa Premier League on a wrong footing

Kenya International Masoud Juma kicked off his season in the South African Premier Soccer League on a wrong footing after he suffered a slim 1-0 defeat in his league debut for Cape Town City FC.

The Citizens went down at home to visiting Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

Juma made his debut for City with a 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates in a Nedbank Cup on March 14th.

The former Kariobangi Sharks striker also appeared for City in league Cup defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

But the reigning Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot winner could not replicate the same performance in a league match where he featured for a whole 90-minutes.

City are sixth on the log with 34 points, four above Golden Arrows who scored the lone goal through Trevor Lamola.

Juma may face compatriot, Brian Mandela should coach Benni McCarthy select him for the away fixture against Maritzburg United on Saturday.