Hull City’s Ola Aina sets sights on Queens Park Rangers clash

Ola Aina is looking forward to Hull City’s English Championship game against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The Nigeria international featured for the entire duration as Nigel Adkins’ men held league leaders, Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.

Impressed by the outcome of the tie, the 21-year-old has taken to the social media to appreciate the supporters as he anticipates their next clash with Ian Holloway’s men.

“A point away from home last night, thanks to the fans that showed their continued support. Onto the next game,” Aina tweeted.