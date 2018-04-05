Obafemi Martins ruled out for up to seven months

Shanghai Shenhua forward Obafemi Martins has been ruled out for at least seven months with a torn hamstring in his right knee.

Obafemi Martins ruled out for over seven months

The 33-year-old was forced off in Tuesday’s AFC Champions League fixture as the Flower of Shanghai settled for a 2-2 draw against Kashima Antlers.

The former Newcastle marksman was forced off midway through the first half after a challenge from Yuma Suzuki and was replaced with Jianqing Mao.



Martins was injured last night and is diagnosed as Quadriceps Tendon Rupture. Best wishes to our warrior and hero!! pic.twitter.com/U2tDx9cCX8 — Shanghai Shenhua FC (@shanghaishenhua) April 4, 2018

Martins who scored a hat-trick against Hebei China Fortune on Saturday, is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines and any chances of him gatecrashing Nigeria's squad to the Russia 2018 World Cup would not be possible.

Due to his impressive goalscoring form, the former Seattle Sounders and Inter Milan talisman has been tipped for a return to the national team since 2015.

Gernot Rohr will now have to look elsewhere for other attacking options with the country's fifth all-time top scorer ruled out.