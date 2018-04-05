Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Andile Jali will join a Premier Soccer League (PSL) side that will give him the biggest offer.

Reported Sundowns and Pirates target Andile Jali to join PSL club that will make the biggest offer, says agent

This is according to the 27-year-old player's agent Mike Makaab, who is the chief executive officer of Prosport International.

Jali's contract with Belgian First Division A side KV Oostende is set to expire at the end of the current season and he is expected to leave the club as a free agent.

PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates are said to be interested in the South Africa international, who recently revealed that he is open to returning home.

Recent reports have indicated that Jali is ready to snub Sundowns and rejoin Bucs during the upcoming winter transfer window.

The midfield maestro enjoyed a very successful spell with the Buccaneers between 2009 and 2014 - winning six major trophies.

Speaking to Isolezwe, Makaab disclosed that Jali is looking for a team that will offer him the best offer.

“All the big teams have asked about his situation,” Makaab said.

“We have talked to the teams but no team has made an official offer. Jali will consider an attractive offer from a team," he continued.

Makaab stated that the former University of Pretoria central midfielder could still join a European club.

"He wants a good offer, he wants to join a team that will pay him well for him to live with his family," the retired football coach added.

Jali was linked with former English Premier League giants Leeds United, who are now campaigning in the Championship, last year, but the move never materialized.

"A lot can still happen, he can still go overseas, it is not guaranteed that he will return to South Africa," he added.

"A club overseas could offer him a better deal and he could go for that," Sredojevic concluded.

Pirates sold Jali to Oostende midway through the 2013/14 campaign.