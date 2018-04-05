Tottenham have surely secured qualification for the Champions League next season following their remarkable 3-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham team news: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Stoke

That victory marked the first win for Spurs in west London in 28 years, and leaves them eight points ahead of the fifth-placed Blues with just seven games of the season remaining.

However, they must navigate a potential banana skin this weekend as they face relegation-threatened Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium.

Paul Lambert's side, indeed, are in desperate need of a victory, as they sit 19th, three points from safety.

Harry Kane miraculously returned to action against the Blues, making a short cameo from the bench in place of Son Heung-Min, and will be available for selection this weekend.







Toby Alderweireld appears to have overcome an hamstring injury, but he has been overlooked by Mauricio Pochettino in recent weeks as speculation continues over his future, with contract talks dragging on while Harry Winks remains sidelined.

Tottenham have no players currently serving a ban.

Tottenham potential starting line-up

Son Heung-Min deputised ably while Kane was injured, but he is likely to return to the flank against Stoke, with the England international to start through the middle.

Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli both starred against Chelsea and it is hard to see Pochettino dropping the midfield duo, while Erik Lamela offers a tenacity that brings much to derby encounters, though he may be dropped to accomodate Son's shift in position.

Lucas Moura, however, is short of first-team minutes and replacing Lamela would seem a logical choice if Pochettino is keen to blood the Brazilian in the top-flight, though that would require Alli to drop deeper and replace one of Mousa Dembele or Eric Dier.

Elsewhere, it remains to be seen if Pochettino will rotate his full-backs, with both Danny Rose and Serge Aurier fit and available, though Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies were impressive against Chelsea.

Stoke team news

Stoke are dealing with four injury problems in total, with Kurt Zouma a serious doubt to play against Spurs.

Konstantinos Stafylidis has a rib injury, while Lee Grant (wrist) and Eric Choupo-Moting (groin) are also out.

TV channel & kick-off time

The fixture will be not broadcast live in the UK (United Kingdom) but kicks off at 15:00GMT.

Best Opta match facts