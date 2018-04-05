Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic expected a better performance from his charges against Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday night.

Milutin Sredojevic not satisfied despite Orlando Pirates' win over Bloemfontein Celtic

Goals from Musa Nyatama and Augustine Mulenga helped the Buccaneers secure a 2-1 win over Phunya Sele Sele at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium..

Despite the win, Bucs remained second on the league standings with 45 points from 25 games. They are only a point behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

Serbian tactician Micho, who has managed to transform the Buccaneers since taking over the team prior to the start of the current season, stated that it was their worst performance of the season.

“In 35 matches this season, this maybe our worst performance, whether it was the pressure of having to win or not, we have to go back and analyse to come back much stronger than this," the Serbian told SuperSport TV.

“We need to improve every department, defensively, midfield and attacking-wise. The only positive for today is that we won the game. We did a total risk when they went a man down. Putting four strikers upfront and launched a five-man attack which paid off in the end," the former Rwanda coach added.

“We pulled [Thamsanqa] Gabuza to defence. The first time he has played there and we needed that because Happy was injured and it paid off because we won the game. The only positive is the three points," he explained.

The Buccaneers will now take on a struggling SuperSport United side in their next league game which is scheduled to take place at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday, the 11th of April 2018.

“The rest of the things are for the constructive critics and the rest of the things are to improve to come much stronger next week when we face SuperSport,” he concluded.

Bucs and Matsatsantsa played to a goalless stalemate in the first round league encounter which was played at the Orlando Stadium last December.