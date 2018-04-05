Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane was relatively satisfied with his side’s hard-fought 2-0 victory over Chippa United on Wednesday evening.

This is not a time to show off, it’s a time to grind out results, says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

While on paper Masandawana were clear favourites, they were made to fight for the three valuable points as they maintained their slender lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) log thanks to goals by Percy Tau and Khama Billiat in either half.

“A difficult game, not very difficult in a way that they gave us problems,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV in the aftermath of Wednesday's game.

“They just gave problems, a little bit on the breaks. They only got a few one-on-ones with Denis (Onyango) and that was about it,” he added.

It was certainly not pretty football on Sundowns part, but Mosimane will be the first to admit that at this stage and time in the season, results are a bit more important than playing a stylish brand of football.

“We knew once we score, we can just shut it down a little bit. We managed them not to get behind us that’s it,” Mosimane said.

“We didn’t move properly in midfield to do our passing game, there’s a little bit of anxiety you must also understand,” he revealed.

“They know they have to win. So somewhere, somehow, I don’t worry much about the free flow. We got the goals and move on,” he admitted.

“We managed the game. We knew that they will be emotional and they will push high up, then we go out on the break as we did with Percy (Tau) and Billiat for the second goal,” he recalled.

“We knew they can’t sit back because they are losing. They are tough and if you want to impress and show off you can get caught,” Mosimane revealed.

“This is not a time to show off, it’s a time to grind out results and if you score, you look after the game. But It’s tough times,” he explained.

Next up for Sundowns is another tricky tie against Baroka, and the 53-year-old is thinking about nothing more than grinding out a positive result against the Limpopo-based outfit.

“Same story, manage the game, try and score and move on. You just have to take it game by game. It’s difficult, people are behind us, it’s not going to be easy,” Mosimane expressed.