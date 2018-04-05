Umtiti drops huge hint he is ready to snub Man United and stay at Barcelona

Samuel Umtiti has expressed his “love” for Barcelona amid intense transfer talk linking him with an imminent move to Manchester United.

With the release clause in his current contract set at just €60 million, the France international is seeing his future at Camp Nou called into question on a regular basis.

Jose Mourinho is reported to be plotting a summer approach, as Barca desperately try to put fresh terms in place.

Umtiti has admitted to interested being shown in his services, but he has also taken the opportunity to air his commitment to his current club.

Having grabbed the badge on his shirt after forcing Kostas Manolas to put through his own net in Barca’s 4-1 Champions League win over Roma, the 24-year-old centre-half told beIN Sports: "It’s a celebration like any other, I just wanted to say how much I love this club.

"I just play, try to do things right. This is the most important thing for me. I try to do it for a club like Barca, and continue to do it.

"As for everything else, these are things that come out in the press. Some are true, others wrong, but I just focus on football."

Umtiti was recently quizzed on his links to Old Trafford and revealed that the Red Devils are one of several teams to be keeping a close eye on his situation at Camp Nou.

He said: “It’s not only Manchester United, other clubs want me as well, but my sole focus is on Barcelona.

"Negotiations for a contract renewal have not started yet.

“My release clause is low, but that’s not what I worry about, I focus on the pitch.”

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde responded to those comments prior to a European clash with Roma by stating that he remains upbeat when it comes to extension talks with Umtiti.

He said: "What I understand, and I know, is that he is very happy here and we are very happy with him.

“We hope the negotiations will come to fruition and that he will be able to continue for many years here."