NSL: Western Stima bag huge victory to maintain promotion hopes

Western Stima continued with their fine run in National Super League after downing Administration Police 4-1 on Wednesday.

NSL: Western Stima bag huge win to maintain promotion hopes

John Oruko put the power men in front in the 27th minute, to ensure his team finished the first half on top. Johana Mwita made it 2-0 in the 56th minute, before Dan Otie and James Ogada made it four in the 77th and 83rd minutes respectively.

Isaac Ojwang scored a late consolation for the law enforcers but it could not inspire the team to a comeback.

The result ensures the Kisumu based side tops the table with twenty three points. In another match, Kibera Black Stars downed Coast Stima by a solitary goal.

A fifth minute Henry Onyango penalty was all the Godfrey 'Solo' Oduor's men needed to bag maximum points.

Kangemi All Stars defeated Nairobi Stima 2-0 as KCB downed Nakuru All Stars by the same margin.

Nairobi City Stars was also on the winning end, defeating visiting GFE by a solitary goal at Camp Toyoyo.