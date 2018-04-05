NSL: Western Stima bag huge victory to maintain promotion hopes

Western Stima continued with their fine run in National Super League after downing Administration Police 4-1 on Wednesday.
John Oruko put the power men in front in the 27th minute, to ensure his team finished the first half on top. Johana Mwita made it 2-0 in the 56th minute, before Dan Otie and James Ogada made it four in the 77th and 83rd minutes respectively.
Isaac Ojwang scored a late consolation for the law enforcers but it could not inspire the team to a comeback.
The result ensures the Kisumu based side tops the table with twenty three points. In another match, Kibera Black Stars downed Coast Stima by a solitary goal.
A fifth minute Henry Onyango penalty was all the Godfrey 'Solo' Oduor's men needed to bag maximum points.
Kangemi All Stars defeated Nairobi Stima 2-0 as KCB downed Nakuru All Stars by the same margin.
Nairobi City Stars was also on the winning end, defeating visiting GFE by a solitary goal at Camp Toyoyo.