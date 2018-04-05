Valverde lauds deserving Barca after ECL

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde says his side deserved their comfortable win over Roma in their Champions League quarter-final first leg but his counterpart Eusebio Di Francesco was not so sure.

The Nou Camp has witnessed far more memorable European nights but Barca seem certain to qualify for the last four for the first time in three seasons after a 4-1 victory.

Own goals from Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas set Barca on their way, with Gerard Pique adding a third.

Edin Dzeko appeared to have kept Roma in the tie when he pulled one back late on but they could not prevent Luis Suarez netting his first Champions League goal of the season.

"Football is a game of errors. You want to make your rivals commit them and to avoid them yourself," Valverde said on uefa.com.

"During the season there are all types of games. Ones where you merit more than you get and ones were you get more than you merit.

"We scored the goals we merited, they attacked us and got the goal they were looking for, which made our fourth very important."

"We played a terrific game. Probably we'd feel better if we hadn't conceded but we take a decent advantage to Rome."

Roma boss Di Francesco blamed his side's defeat on unfavourable refereeing decisions and misfortune.

"Danielle made an error that can always happen and Manolas also had bad luck so of course we made mistakes but Barcelona are good enough without receiving help from the referees," he told reporters.

Dutch referee Danny Makkelie waved away Italian cries for a spot-kick when Edin Dzeko was pushed over by Nelson Semedo early in the game and later awarded a free kick instead of a penalty when Samuel Umtiti tripped Lorenzo Pellegrini.

"The Semedo challenge on Dzeko was a clear penalty and we could have had another with Pellegrini," Di Francesco said.

"It's very unfair given how well we played tonight. They scored four goals and that's very harsh on us given what we saw."

The second leg will take place at the Stadio Olimpico next week.