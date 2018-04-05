In Polokwane, both Polokwane City and Matsatsantsa were looking to move further away from the relegation zone following Ajax Cape Town's defeat to AmaZulu on Tuesday night.

Wednesday's PSL Wrap: SuperSport lose at Polokwane City, Cape Town City suffer defeat at home

Kaitano Tembo's side went into the clash sitting on 27 points and in 14th position on the PSL log.

They needed to collect all the three points to make improve their position on the standings, but they were stunned by Rodney Ramagalela, who struck on the 40th minute to seal the win for the Limpopo-based side.

This was Ramagalela's 11th strike of the campaign, sending a strong message to the likes of Percy Tau about his intention to win the Lesley Manyathela award.

The result left SuperSport in 14th position, and in danger of dropping to 15th on the log with five league games to go before the end of the current season.

In Cape Town, City's chances of winning the league were extinguished as they went down 1-0 to Golden Arrows.

Lerato Lamola scored the only goal of the game to help Abafana Bes'thende move to 30 points in 11th position on the standings.

City on the other hand, dropped to sixth on the log, and on 34 points after 25 league games.

Lastly, Platinum Stars moved to within six points of 15th-placed Ajax following their goalless home draw against Baroka FC in Rustenburg.

Dikwena created plenty of goalscoring chances, but failed to convert while Baroka used their passing game to often keep the home side guessing.

Fortunately for MacDonald Makhubedu's side, they remained seventh on the log and still in the hunt for a top a finish as Bloemfontein Celtic lost to Orlando Pirates in Soweto on the same night.

Roger de Sa's charges need a miracle to beat the drop, but with 15 points still to play for, they are certainly in with a chance, as teams in front of them continue to drop crucial points.